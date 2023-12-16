How to Watch VCU vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Temple Owls (6-3) face the VCU Rams (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
VCU vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VCU Stats Insights
- The Rams make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- VCU is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Rams are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 36th.
- The Rams average only 1.6 fewer points per game (71) than the Owls give up (72.6).
- VCU is 4-1 when scoring more than 72.6 points.
VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively VCU played better in home games last season, averaging 73 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game on the road.
- When playing at home, the Rams surrendered 4.3 fewer points per game (61.2) than away from home (65.5).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, VCU performed better in home games last season, averaging 6.1 per game, compared to 5.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.7% three-point percentage at home and a 34.9% mark on the road.
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 63-60
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/6/2023
|Memphis
|L 85-80
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/10/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 86-58
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/16/2023
|Temple
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/22/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/30/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
