The Temple Owls (6-3) face the VCU Rams (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Temple Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

VCU is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Rams are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 36th.

The Rams average only 1.6 fewer points per game (71) than the Owls give up (72.6).

VCU is 4-1 when scoring more than 72.6 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively VCU played better in home games last season, averaging 73 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Rams surrendered 4.3 fewer points per game (61.2) than away from home (65.5).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, VCU performed better in home games last season, averaging 6.1 per game, compared to 5.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.7% three-point percentage at home and a 34.9% mark on the road.

VCU Upcoming Schedule