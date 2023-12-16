The VCU Rams (5-5) play the Temple Owls (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the VCU vs. Temple matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

VCU vs. Temple Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

VCU vs. Temple Betting Trends

VCU has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Rams and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 10 times this season.

Temple is 5-1-0 ATS this year.

Owls games have hit the over five out of six times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.