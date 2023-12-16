Saturday's contest that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) versus the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at John Paul Jones Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-58 in favor of Virginia, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 16.

The matchup has no line set.

Virginia vs. Northeastern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 77, Northeastern 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Northeastern

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-19.3)

Virginia (-19.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.6

Virginia's record against the spread so far this season is 6-3-0, and Northeastern's is 3-4-0. The Cavaliers have gone over the point total in three games, while Huskies games have gone over six times.

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers' +133 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.0 points per game (307th in college basketball) while allowing 53.2 per contest (second in college basketball).

Virginia loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It is recording 33.1 rebounds per game (310th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.6 per contest.

Virginia makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (203rd in college basketball) while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc (19th in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.3 per game while shooting 26.1%.

The Cavaliers score 96.6 points per 100 possessions (147th in college basketball), while allowing 75.6 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Virginia has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 5.5 turnovers per game, committing 7.9 (first in college basketball play) while forcing 13.4 (90th in college basketball).

