How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) battle the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Georgia Tech vs Penn State (12:00 PM ET | December 16)
- La Salle vs Miami (FL) (12:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Georgetown vs Notre Dame (2:15 PM ET | December 16)
- Clemson vs Memphis (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Catamounts allow to opponents.
- Virginia Tech has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hokies sit at 268th.
- The Hokies record 74.1 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 63.7 the Catamounts give up.
- Virginia Tech has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia Tech posted 77.2 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Hokies ceded 65.9 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 75.5.
- At home, Virginia Tech drained 2.4 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to when playing on the road (32.0%).
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 74-57
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 71-50
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|American
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
