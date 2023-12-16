The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3) will face the Vermont Catamounts (6-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Game Information

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Lynn Kidd: 14.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Sean Pedulla: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hunter Cattoor: 14.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mekhi Long: 4.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Nickel: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Vermont Players to Watch

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank
199th 74.4 Points Scored 76.4 151st
133rd 68.6 Points Allowed 61.0 14th
283rd 30.6 Rebounds 32.9 197th
300th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 7.8 283rd
174th 7.5 3pt Made 10.5 13th
81st 15.1 Assists 15.0 87th
133rd 11.3 Turnovers 8.5 14th

