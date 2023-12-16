The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) are favored by 9.5 points against the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia Tech -9.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 138.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The average point total in Virginia Tech's contests this year is 140.8, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Hokies have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Virginia Tech has won five out of the six games in which it has been favored.

The Hokies have been at least a -500 moneyline favorite four times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia Tech 5 50% 74.1 148.7 66.7 130.4 143.3 Vermont 4 44.4% 74.6 148.7 63.7 130.4 136.1

Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends

The Hokies average 74.1 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 63.7 the Catamounts allow.

Virginia Tech has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia Tech 4-6-0 2-3 4-6-0 Vermont 3-6-0 0-0 4-5-0

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Tech Vermont 13-4 Home Record 13-1 2-9 Away Record 9-6 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

