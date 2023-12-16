How to Watch the Virginia vs. Wofford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Wofford Terriers (6-4) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Virginia Cavaliers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network X
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Virginia vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers put up an average of 66.8 points per game, just three more points than the 63.8 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Wofford is 4-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
- Virginia is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.8 points.
- The Cavaliers put up 78.9 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 57.5 the Terriers allow.
- Virginia has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 57.5 points.
- Wofford has a 6-2 record when allowing fewer than 78.9 points.
- This year the Cavaliers are shooting 38.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Terriers concede.
- The Terriers' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.6 higher than the Cavaliers have conceded.
Virginia Leaders
- Camryn Taylor: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.6 FG%
- Kymora Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.8 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)
- Jillian Brown: 8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)
- Alexia Smith: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- London Clarkson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.4 FG%
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Missouri
|W 87-81
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ La Salle
|W 94-73
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/6/2023
|Rider
|W 78-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/16/2023
|Wofford
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/21/2023
|Fordham
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/31/2023
|NC State
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
