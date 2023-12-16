The Wofford Terriers (6-4) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Virginia Cavaliers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison

The Terriers put up an average of 66.8 points per game, just three more points than the 63.8 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Wofford is 4-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Virginia is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.8 points.

The Cavaliers put up 78.9 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 57.5 the Terriers allow.

Virginia has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 57.5 points.

Wofford has a 6-2 record when allowing fewer than 78.9 points.

This year the Cavaliers are shooting 38.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Terriers concede.

The Terriers' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.6 higher than the Cavaliers have conceded.

Virginia Leaders

Camryn Taylor: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.6 FG%

14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.6 FG% Kymora Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.8 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)

11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.8 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47) Jillian Brown: 8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21) Alexia Smith: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) London Clarkson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.4 FG%

Virginia Schedule