Will Alexander Ovechkin light the lamp when the Washington Capitals face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

Ovechkin has scored in four of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

Ovechkin has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.

Ovechkin averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Ovechkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Predators 1 0 1 23:07 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:49 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 14:45 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:02 Away L 2-1

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

