Will Beck Malenstyn Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 17?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Beck Malenstyn a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Malenstyn stats and insights
- In two of 27 games this season, Malenstyn has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Malenstyn has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Malenstyn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|13:34
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 2-1
Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
