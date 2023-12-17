Find out how each CAA team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Stony Brook

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 28-1

8-1 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th

289th Last Game: W 85-49 vs Longwood

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iona

@ Iona Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. Delaware

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 19-11

4-6 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 147th

147th Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th

155th Last Game: L 72-65 vs Temple

Next Game

Opponent: @ Delaware State

@ Delaware State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

3. Drexel

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 16-12

4-4 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 164th

164th Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd

272nd Last Game: L 76-56 vs Florida State

Next Game

Opponent: @ FGCU

@ FGCU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

4. Monmouth

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 19-9

5-4 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 177th

177th Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd

322nd Last Game: W 68-47 vs Lafayette

Next Game

Opponent: Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

5. Towson

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 19-9

7-2 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 181st

181st Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th

245th Last Game: L 99-51 vs Maryland

Next Game

Opponent: George Mason

George Mason Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

6. Campbell

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 19-8

7-3 | 19-8 Overall Rank: 191st

191st Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th

329th Last Game: L 54-39 vs East Tennessee State

Next Game

Opponent: @ High Point

@ High Point Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7. William & Mary

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 15-14

4-6 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 202nd

202nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th

229th Last Game: W 86-49 vs Longwood

Next Game

Opponent: @ Virginia Tech

@ Virginia Tech Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

8. N.C. A&T

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 13-14

3-5 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 219th

219th Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd

132nd Last Game: L 55-52 vs Mercer

Next Game

Opponent: @ Stetson

@ Stetson Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9. Charleston (SC)

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 14-13

6-3 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 233rd

233rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th

336th Last Game: L 71-65 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina State

South Carolina State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10. Northeastern

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-20

4-5 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 280th

280th Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th

318th Last Game: L 65-41 vs Holy Cross

Next Game

Opponent: Boston University

Boston University Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Hofstra

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 9-19

5-4 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 283rd

283rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st

351st Last Game: W 113-24 vs Farmingdale State (NY)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Howard

@ Howard Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

12. Elon

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 6-23

2-9 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 308th

308th Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th

190th Last Game: L 84-77 vs Marshall

Next Game

Opponent: Mount Olive

Mount Olive Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

13. Hampton

Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 3-25

0-8 | 3-25 Overall Rank: 340th

340th Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th

205th Last Game: L 46-40 vs George Washington

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia Southern

@ Georgia Southern Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

14. UNC Wilmington

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-26

2-6 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 353rd

353rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th

279th Last Game: L 108-35 vs Nebraska

Next Game