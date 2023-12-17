Capitals vs. Hurricanes Injury Report Today - December 17
The Washington Capitals' (14-9-4) injury report has four players listed as they ready for their Sunday, December 17 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) at PNC Arena, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Sonny Milano
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Svechnikov
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals' 66 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
- Washington's total of 77 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is sixth-best in the league.
- They have the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -11.
Hurricanes Season Insights
- Carolina's 98 total goals (3.3 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.
- It has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at 0.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-250)
|Capitals (+195)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.