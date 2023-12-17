The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) will host the Washington Capitals (14-9-4) on Sunday, with both teams coming off a loss in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network to see the Hurricanes and the Capitals hit the ice.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 77 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is fifth in the NHL.

The Capitals have 66 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 27 5 12 17 16 9 0% Tom Wilson 27 10 7 17 20 19 35% Dylan Strome 27 12 5 17 9 16 53.3% John Carlson 27 1 14 15 37 20 - Connor McMichael 27 6 7 13 8 11 38.8%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 98 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league action in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 98 total goals (3.3 per game) rank ninth in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players