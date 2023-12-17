Capitals vs. Hurricanes December 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
When the Carolina Hurricanes face the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena on Sunday (starting at 6:00 PM ET), Martin Necas and Dylan Strome will be among the top players to watch.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-250)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSO,MNMT,NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Capitals Players to Watch
- Tom Wilson has totaled 10 goals (0.4 per game) and collected seven assists (0.3 per game), averaging 3.0 shots per game and shooting 12.5%. This places him among the leaders for Washington with 17 total points (0.6 per game).
- Washington's Strome has posted 17 total points (0.6 per game), with 12 goals and five assists.
- This season, Alexander Ovechkin has five goals and 12 assists for Carolina.
- In the crease, Charlie Lindgren's record stands at 6-3-2 on the season, giving up 29 goals (2.4 goals against average) and collecting 358 saves with a .925% save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- One of the top contributors this season for Carolina, Sebastian Aho has 26 points in 27 games (11 goals, 15 assists).
- Through 30 games, Necas has scored nine goals and picked up 14 assists.
- Seth Jarvis' 21 points this season are via 10 goals and 11 assists.
- Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .894% save percentage ranks 51st in the NHL.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|14th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|2.44
|30th
|21st
|3.27
|Goals Allowed
|2.85
|10th
|2nd
|34.1
|Shots
|27.7
|29th
|1st
|25.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|18th
|12th
|22.77%
|Power Play %
|10%
|30th
|14th
|80.21%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.46%
|13th
