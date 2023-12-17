When the Carolina Hurricanes face the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena on Sunday (starting at 6:00 PM ET), Martin Necas and Dylan Strome will be among the top players to watch.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Tom Wilson has totaled 10 goals (0.4 per game) and collected seven assists (0.3 per game), averaging 3.0 shots per game and shooting 12.5%. This places him among the leaders for Washington with 17 total points (0.6 per game).

Washington's Strome has posted 17 total points (0.6 per game), with 12 goals and five assists.

This season, Alexander Ovechkin has five goals and 12 assists for Carolina.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren's record stands at 6-3-2 on the season, giving up 29 goals (2.4 goals against average) and collecting 358 saves with a .925% save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Carolina, Sebastian Aho has 26 points in 27 games (11 goals, 15 assists).

Through 30 games, Necas has scored nine goals and picked up 14 assists.

Seth Jarvis' 21 points this season are via 10 goals and 11 assists.

Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .894% save percentage ranks 51st in the NHL.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 14th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.44 30th 21st 3.27 Goals Allowed 2.85 10th 2nd 34.1 Shots 27.7 29th 1st 25.5 Shots Allowed 30.9 18th 12th 22.77% Power Play % 10% 30th 14th 80.21% Penalty Kill % 80.46% 13th

