Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Sebastian Aho, Tom Wilson and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Washington Capitals matchup at PNC Arena on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Wilson's 17 points are important for Washington. He has recorded 10 goals and seven assists in 27 games.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 1 0 1 1 vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 1 1 2

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Dylan Strome is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 17 total points (0.6 per game), with 12 goals and five assists in 27 games.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 5 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 7 2 0 2 6

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Alexander Ovechkin has posted five goals on the season, chipping in 12 assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 6 at Flyers Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 0 0 4 vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Aho has been a top contributor on Carolina this season, with 26 points in 27 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 0 1 3 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Senators Dec. 12 2 1 3 3 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Flames Dec. 7 0 0 0 0

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Martin Necas is another of Carolina's top contributors through 30 games, with nine goals and 14 assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 1 2 2 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 1 1 3 at Senators Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 7 0 1 1 1

