Corey Kispert and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be hitting the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 137-123 win over the Pacers, Kispert tallied 23 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Kispert's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.4 13.3 Rebounds -- 2.5 2.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.4 PRA -- 15.4 17.1 PR -- 13.9 15.7 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.5



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.4 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.0 threes per game, or 16.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Kispert's Wizards average 106 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Suns concede 114.2 points per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 41.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Suns have allowed 25 per contest, eighth in the NBA.

The Suns concede 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Corey Kispert vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 28 7 1 1 1 0 1 12/20/2022 18 6 2 0 1 0 0

