Will Curtis Samuel hit paydirt when the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Rams meet in Week 15 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Curtis Samuel score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Samuel has posted 508 yards receiving on 51 catches with two TDs this season, averaging 42.3 yards per game.

In two of 12 games this season, Samuel has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has one rushing touchdown in 12 games.

Curtis Samuel Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 4 25 0 Week 8 Eagles 4 4 22 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 6 2 6 0 Week 11 Giants 2 1 5 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 12 9 100 0 Week 13 Dolphins 5 4 65 0

