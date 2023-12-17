Deni Avdija's Washington Wizards match up versus the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Avdija put up six points, six rebounds and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 137-123 win against the Pacers.

With prop bets in place for Avdija, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.8 10.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.6 Assists 4.5 4.0 4.8 PRA -- 21.3 21 PR -- 17.3 16.2



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Avdija has made 4.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.5% of his team's total makes.

Avdija's Wizards average 106 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are 16th in the NBA, conceding 114.2 points per game.

The Suns allow 41.5 rebounds per game, ranking third in the league.

In terms of assists, the Suns are eighth in the league, conceding 25 per contest.

Deni Avdija vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 27 8 7 2 1 0 0 12/20/2022 36 16 10 4 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.