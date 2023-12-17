Should you bet on Dyami Brown scoring a touchdown in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Dyami Brown score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Brown has posted a 168-yard year thus far (12.9 yards per game), with one touchdown, hauling in 12 balls on 22 targets.

In one of 11 games this year, Brown has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Dyami Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 25 0 Week 3 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 3 2 51 0 Week 5 Bears 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 4 2 33 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 2 2 41 1 Week 11 Giants 3 1 7 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 1 0 0

