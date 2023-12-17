With the Washington Commanders playing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Jahan Dotson a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jahan Dotson score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Dotson's stat line shows 44 receptions for 458 yards and four scores. He posts 35.2 yards receiving per game.

Dotson has tallied a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Jahan Dotson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 9 4 27 1 Week 5 Bears 5 3 30 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 8 5 43 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 8 108 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 4 69 1 Week 10 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 4 3 23 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 6 5 52 0 Week 13 Dolphins 5 2 23 0

