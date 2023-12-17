JMU vs. Maine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest at Cross Insurance Center has the Maine Black Bears (6-4) taking on the James Madison Dukes (7-3) at 1:00 PM ET (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-62 win for Maine, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Dukes head into this contest following a 75-56 victory over William & Mary on Thursday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
JMU vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
JMU vs. Maine Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maine 64, JMU 62
Other Sun Belt Predictions
- Georgia State vs Clemson
- South Alabama vs SE Louisiana
- Appalachian State vs Gardner-Webb
- Marshall vs Jacksonville
JMU Schedule Analysis
- On November 19 versus the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 82) in our computer rankings, the Dukes captured their signature win of the season, a 78-65 victory at home.
- The Black Bears have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
JMU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-65 at home over VCU (No. 82) on November 19
- 65-62 over Montana State (No. 137) on November 24
- 55-53 at home over Wake Forest (No. 168) on December 3
- 75-56 at home over William & Mary (No. 222) on December 7
- 81-54 on the road over Xavier (No. 322) on November 11
JMU Leaders
- Peyton McDaniel: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 32.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71)
- Jamia Hazell: 11.1 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 60 3PT% (6-for-10)
- Kseniia Kozlova: 11 PTS, 58.3 FG%
- Steph Ouderkirk: 5.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes put up 71.3 points per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 59.3 per outing (95th in college basketball). They have a +120 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.