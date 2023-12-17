For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Joe Snively a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joe Snively score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Snively 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 12 games last season, Snively scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

He scored one goal against the Hurricanes last season in three games (three shots).

Snively produced no points on the power play last season.

Snively's shooting percentage last season was 12.5%. He averaged 0.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Hurricanes allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.