Will Joe Snively Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 17?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Joe Snively a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Joe Snively score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Snively 2022-23 stats and insights
- In two of 12 games last season, Snively scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.
- He scored one goal against the Hurricanes last season in three games (three shots).
- Snively produced no points on the power play last season.
- Snively's shooting percentage last season was 12.5%. He averaged 0.3 shots per game.
Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Hurricanes allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
