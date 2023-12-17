Will John Carlson Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 17?
Can we anticipate John Carlson scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will John Carlson score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carlson stats and insights
- Carlson has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Carlson's shooting percentage is 1.8%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Carlson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:39
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|27:23
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:51
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|22:03
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|27:37
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:49
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|23:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|25:52
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:38
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|25:27
|Away
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.