Washington Commanders receiver Logan Thomas will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 226.7 per game.

Thomas has put up 424 yards (on 45 catches) with three TDs so far this year. He's been targeted 63 times, producing 35.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Thomas and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thomas vs. the Rams

Thomas vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed five opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Rams allow 226.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Rams have scored 16 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Rams' defense is 11th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Commanders vs Rams on Fubo!

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Thomas with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thomas Receiving Insights

In seven of 12 games this year, Thomas has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thomas has been targeted on 63 of his team's 509 passing attempts this season (12.4% target share).

He has 424 receiving yards on 63 targets to rank 97th in NFL play with 6.7 yards per target.

Thomas has registered a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 10.3% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With seven red zone targets, Thomas has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.