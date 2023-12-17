Find out how every MEAC team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Norfolk State

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 17-9

7-5 | 17-9 Overall Rank: 222nd

222nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th

260th Last Game: L 74-58 vs Hofstra

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Virginia

Southern Virginia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Howard

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 14-14

4-8 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 237th

237th Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th

236th Last Game: L 79-78 vs Texas Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCSB

@ UCSB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 14-11

6-7 | 14-11 Overall Rank: 284th

284th Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th

218th Last Game: W 102-50 vs Saint Andrews (NC)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Longwood

Longwood Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Delaware State

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-13

6-7 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 289th

289th Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th

315th Last Game: L 62-61 vs Longwood

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wake Forest

@ Wake Forest Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Morgan State

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-22

4-8 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 338th

338th Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th

70th Last Game: W 120-50 vs Virginia-Lynchburg

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Campbell

@ Campbell Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: FloHoops

6. South Carolina State

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 6-23

3-9 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 345th

345th Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th

200th Last Game: L 86-50 vs Pittsburgh

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UNC Asheville

@ UNC Asheville Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-19

2-6 | 4-19 Overall Rank: 353rd

353rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st

71st Last Game: L 93-61 vs NC State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Marist

@ Marist Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Coppin State

Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 2-26

1-11 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 360th

360th Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th

290th Last Game: L 71-54 vs Georgetown

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game