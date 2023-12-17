For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Nic Dowd a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Dowd stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Dowd has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Dowd has no points on the power play.

Dowd averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:30 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:50 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:03 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:37 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 2-1

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

