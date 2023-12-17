The VCU Rams (9-1) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-0), winners of eight straight. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Old Dominion vs. VCU Scoring Comparison

The Monarchs' 60.9 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 50.5 the Rams give up to opponents.

Old Dominion is 8-0 when it scores more than 50.5 points.

VCU has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.9 points.

The Rams average 63.9 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 46.1 the Monarchs give up.

VCU has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 46.1 points.

Old Dominion is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 63.9 points.

This year the Rams are shooting 39.7% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Monarchs concede.

Old Dominion Leaders

En'Dya Buford: 11.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.9 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

11.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.9 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Kaye Clark: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

8.8 PTS, 3.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24) Jordan McLaughlin: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Simone Cunningham: 4.9 PTS, 8 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.7 FG%

4.9 PTS, 8 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.7 FG% Brenda Fontana: 4.8 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Old Dominion Schedule