Will T.J. Oshie Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 17?
When the Washington Capitals face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will T.J. Oshie score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Oshie stats and insights
- In two of 21 games this season, Oshie has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Oshie's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Oshie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|18:52
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:45
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|17:51
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|W 4-2
Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
