When the Washington Capitals face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will T.J. Oshie score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Oshie stats and insights

  • In two of 21 games this season, Oshie has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Oshie's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Oshie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:52 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:11 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:05 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:45 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:51 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:25 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:47 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

