Will Terry McLaurin pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders clash with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think McLaurin will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Terry McLaurin score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

McLaurin has reeled in 60 balls, with a team-leading 694 yards receiving plus two TDs. He is averaging 53.4 yards per game.

McLaurin has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in 13 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Terry McLaurin Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 4 2 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 6 5 54 1 Week 3 Bills 6 6 41 0 Week 4 @Eagles 10 8 86 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Falcons 11 6 81 0 Week 7 @Giants 9 6 90 0 Week 8 Eagles 12 5 63 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 4 33 0 Week 11 Giants 7 5 43 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 11 4 50 0 Week 13 Dolphins 3 0 0 0

Rep Terry McLaurin with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.