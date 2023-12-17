The VCU Rams (9-1) carry a six-game win streak into a home contest against the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-0), who have won eight straight. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

VCU vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

The Monarchs average 10.4 more points per game (60.9) than the Rams give up (50.5).

Old Dominion is 8-0 when it scores more than 50.5 points.

VCU has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.9 points.

The Rams average 63.9 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 46.1 the Monarchs give up.

When VCU scores more than 46.1 points, it is 9-1.

When Old Dominion gives up fewer than 63.9 points, it is 7-0.

The Rams are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Monarchs concede to opponents (32.2%).

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)

13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%

12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG% Mary-Anna Asare: 12.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Mykel Parham: 4.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 26.0 FG%

4.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 26.0 FG% Jennifer Ezeh: 6.1 PTS, 53.8 FG%

VCU Schedule