Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Sunday's contest between the No. 16 Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-7) squaring off at Jersey Mike's Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET on December 17.
The Hokies took care of business in their most recent matchup 85-40 against Radford on Sunday.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Rutgers 64
Other ACC Predictions
- Purdue vs Notre Dame
- NC State vs South Florida
- Georgia Tech vs Georgia
- Florida State vs Drexel
- Miami (FL) vs Baylor
- Louisville vs UConn
- Wake Forest vs Georgetown
- Georgia State vs Clemson
- Wofford vs Virginia
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- On November 24 versus the Kansas Jayhawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 51) in our computer rankings, the Hokies registered their signature win of the season, a 59-58 victory at a neutral site.
- Virginia Tech has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).
- Virginia Tech has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-58 over Kansas (No. 51) on November 24
- 76-70 over Tulane (No. 165) on November 25
- 72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 214) on November 20
- 94-55 at home over High Point (No. 266) on November 6
- 105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 288) on November 16
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Elizabeth Kitley: 21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.3 BLK, 57.1 FG%
- Georgia Amoore: 16.9 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (21-for-69)
- Cayla King: 9.1 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69)
- Matilda Ekh: 9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)
- Carleigh Wenzel: 5.6 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 61.5 3PT% (8-for-13)
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies put up 81.0 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 58.0 per contest (76th in college basketball). They have a +207 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 23.0 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.