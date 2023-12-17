The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-7) go up against the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports App

Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

The Hokies put up an average of 81 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 63.3 the Scarlet Knights allow.

When it scores more than 63.3 points, Virginia Tech is 6-2.

Rutgers has a 6-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 81 points.

The Scarlet Knights record 10.6 more points per game (68.6) than the Hokies give up (58).

Rutgers has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 58 points.

Virginia Tech is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.

This season the Scarlet Knights are shooting 43.3% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Hokies give up.

The Hokies make 48.6% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Scarlet Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.3 BLK, 57.1 FG%

21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.3 BLK, 57.1 FG% Georgia Amoore: 16.9 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (21-for-69)

16.9 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (21-for-69) Cayla King: 9.1 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69)

9.1 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69) Matilda Ekh: 9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Carleigh Wenzel: 5.6 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 61.5 3PT% (8-for-13)

