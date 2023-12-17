Sunday's game between the Longwood Lancers (11-1) and VMI Keydets (2-9) at Joan Perry Brock Center has a projected final score of 78-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Longwood, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

VMI vs. Longwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

VMI vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 78, VMI 63

Spread & Total Prediction for VMI vs. Longwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-15.3)

Longwood (-15.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Longwood has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season, while VMI is 3-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Lancers are 6-3-0 and the Keydets are 3-6-0.

VMI Performance Insights

The Keydets have a -29 scoring differential, falling short by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 70.3 points per game, 279th in college basketball, and are giving up 72.9 per outing to rank 228th in college basketball.

The 40.3 rebounds per game VMI accumulates rank 50th in the nation, five more than the 35.3 its opponents record.

VMI makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (203rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1. It shoots 33.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.4%.

VMI loses the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing 14.8 (345th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.5.

