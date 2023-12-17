The William & Mary Tribe (2-5) will play the Longwood Lancers (2-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

William & Mary vs. Longwood Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

William & Mary Players to Watch

Nylah Young: 20.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

20.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Bella Nascimento: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kayla Rolph: 7.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Cassidy Geddes: 6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Kayla Beckwith: 4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Longwood Players to Watch

