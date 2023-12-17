The Phoenix Suns (12-8) clash with the Washington Wizards (3-16) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup airs on AZFamily and MNMT2.

Wizards vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, MNMT2

Wizards Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gives the Wizards 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Deni Avdija gives the Wizards 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Wizards are getting 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Jordan Poole this season.

The Wizards are getting 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Tyus Jones this year.

The Wizards are receiving 9.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Daniel Gafford this season.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 31 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 12.1 points, 3.9 assists and 9.2 boards per contest.

Devin Booker puts up 27.9 points, 5.8 boards and 8.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Eric Gordon averages 14.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Grayson Allen averages 11.8 points, 2.9 assists and 4.6 boards.

Wizards vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Wizards 116.2 Points Avg. 116.8 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 125.1 47.1% Field Goal % 48.3% 38.4% Three Point % 35.4%

