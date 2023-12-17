The Washington Wizards (4-20) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (13-12) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and MNMT2. The point total in the matchup is 244.5.

Wizards vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and MNMT2

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -12.5 244.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 13 games this season that ended with a combined score over 244.5 points.

Washington's games this season have had an average of 243.5 points, 1.0 fewer points than this game's total.

Washington is 11-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have won in three, or 13.6%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +550 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 15.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Wizards vs Suns Additional Info

Wizards vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 244.5 % of Games Over 244.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 5 20% 115.4 232.2 114.2 241 227.2 Wizards 13 54.2% 116.8 232.2 126.8 241 238.5

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over its last 10 games.

Seven of the Wizards' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .300 (3-7-0). Away, it is .571 (8-6-0).

The Wizards' 116.8 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 114.2 the Suns allow.

Washington has put together a 7-7 ATS record and a 3-11 overall record in games it scores more than 114.2 points.

Wizards vs. Suns Betting Splits

Wizards and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 11-13 1-1 16-8 Suns 11-14 1-0 16-9

Wizards vs. Suns Point Insights

Wizards Suns 116.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.4 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 7-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-2 3-11 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 126.8 Points Allowed (PG) 114.2 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-8 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-8

