The Washington Wizards (4-20) aim to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (13-12) on December 17, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Wizards vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs Suns Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Washington is 3-13 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Suns are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.

The Wizards average just 2.6 more points per game (116.8) than the Suns give up to opponents (114.2).

Washington is 3-11 when it scores more than 114.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards are better offensively, scoring 117.5 points per game, compared to 116.2 away. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 128 points per game at home, and 125.9 on the road.

Washington is conceding more points at home (128 per game) than on the road (125.9).

This year the Wizards are collecting more assists at home (29.1 per game) than on the road (27.1).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Injuries