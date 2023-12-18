Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Alexandria, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Alexandria, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairfax High School at Alexandria City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
