Daniel Gafford could make a big impact for the Washington Wizards on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Sacramento Kings.

Last time out, which was on December 17, Gafford put up 26 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks in a 112-108 loss versus the Suns.

Below, we break down Gafford's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.7 12.1 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 7.8 Assists 1.5 1.8 2.6 PRA -- 20.3 22.5 PR -- 18.5 19.9



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 6.2% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.4 per contest.

The Wizards average the ninth-most possessions per game with 105.9. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 21st in the league, conceding 116.6 points per contest.

Conceding 43.6 rebounds per game, the Kings are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Kings are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 27.1 per game.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 14 7 2 3 0 1 1 12/23/2022 20 6 3 2 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.