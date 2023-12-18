Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Giles Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In Giles, Virginia, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Giles, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blacksburg High School at Giles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Pearisburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
