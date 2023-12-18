Kyle Kuzma plus his Washington Wizards teammates take on the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 112-108 loss versus the Suns, Kuzma had 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Let's break down Kuzma's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.1 22.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 6.2 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.3 PRA -- 33.4 32.8 PR -- 29.1 28.5 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Kuzma's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Kings

Kuzma is responsible for attempting 21.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.2 per game.

Kuzma is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Kuzma's Wizards average 105.9 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are 21st in the NBA, allowing 116.6 points per game.

Conceding 43.6 rebounds per contest, the Kings are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 27.1 assists per contest, the Kings are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 12.0 made 3-pointers per contest, the Kings are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 32 33 7 3 4 0 1 12/23/2022 37 32 9 5 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.