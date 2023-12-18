The High Point Panthers (4-6) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Norfolk State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Norfolk State vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 55.5 points per game are 16.3 fewer points than the 71.8 the Panthers give up.

High Point is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.5 points.

The 59.5 points per game the Panthers score are only 2.9 more points than the Spartans allow (56.6).

High Point has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 56.6 points.

Norfolk State has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 59.5 points.

The Panthers shoot 37.1% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Spartans concede defensively.

The Spartans' 36.8 shooting percentage is 4.2 lower than the Panthers have conceded.

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 51.5 FG%

16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 51.5 FG% Niya Fields: 7.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 34.6 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

7.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 34.6 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Da'Brya Clark: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.3 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.3 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Makoye Diawara: 6.5 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

6.5 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Danaijah Williams: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

Norfolk State Schedule