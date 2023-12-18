The Famous Toastery Bowl will feature the Old Dominion Monarchs heading into a showdown with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Old Dominion is putting up 22.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them 101st in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 67th, surrendering 26.3 points per game. Western Kentucky's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, ceding 426.7 total yards per game, which ranks 18th-worst. On offense, it ranks 56th with 396 total yards per contest.

We give more details below.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Old Dominion Western Kentucky 350.8 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396 (62nd) 386.2 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.7 (109th) 150 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110 (116th) 200.8 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (19th) 17 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (78th) 16 (71st) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (3rd)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has thrown for 2,026 yards (168.8 ypg) to lead Old Dominion, completing 56.9% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 166 rushing yards on 122 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kadarius Calloway has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 594 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Keshawn Wicks has been handed the ball 110 times this year and racked up 551 yards (45.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy's leads his squad with 495 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 47 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has caught 23 passes for 428 yards (35.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Javon Harvey has a total of 391 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 29 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has thrown for 3,317 yards (276.4 ypg) while completing 61.4% of his passes and collecting 31 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Elijah Young, has carried the ball 96 times for 477 yards (39.8 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught 17 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Markese Stepp has run for 310 yards across 69 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Malachi Corley leads his squad with 963 receiving yards on 75 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith has totaled 436 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 41 receptions.

Easton Messer's 48 targets have resulted in 35 receptions for 416 yards and four touchdowns.

