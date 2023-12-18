The Old Dominion Monarchs are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), in this year's Famous Toastery Bowl, where they will face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The game starts at 2:30 PM ET on December 18, 2023, airing on ESPN from Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky matchup.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Old Dominion (-2.5) 55.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Old Dominion (-2.5) 56.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Old Dominion has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Monarchs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Western Kentucky has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

