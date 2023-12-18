The Old Dominion Monarchs take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Famous Toastery Bowl as just 2.5-point favorites on December 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is 55.5 for the outing.

Offensively, Old Dominion ranks 95th in the FBS with 350.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 76th in total defense (386.2 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, Western Kentucky is posting 29.8 points per game (52nd-ranked). It ranks 86th in the FBS defensively (28.2 points surrendered per game).

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Old Dominion vs Western Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Old Dominion -2.5 -115 -105 55.5 -105 -115 -140 +115

Old Dominion Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Monarchs' offense fail to produce, ranking -89-worst in the FBS in total yards (313 total yards per game). They rank 72nd defensively (369.7 total yards surrendered per game).

Over the last three games, the Monarchs rank -77-worst in scoring offense (18.3 points per game) and second-worst in scoring defense (26.3 points per game allowed).

Over the last three games, Old Dominion ranks -24-worst in passing offense (193.7 passing yards per game) and -6-worst in passing defense (221 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the last three contests, the Monarchs rank -54-worst in rushing offense (119.3 rushing yards per game) and ninth-worst in rushing defense (148.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Monarchs have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three games.

Old Dominion has not hit the over in its past three contests.

Week 16 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

The Monarchs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Old Dominion has gone over in five of its 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

Old Dominion has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Old Dominion has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

The Monarchs have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has 2,026 yards passing for Old Dominion, completing 56.9% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 166 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 122 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kadarius Calloway has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 594 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Keshawn Wicks has carried the ball 110 times for 551 yards (45.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy has hauled in 27 receptions for 495 yards (41.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Kelby Williams has caught 23 passes while averaging 35.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Javon Harvey has compiled 29 catches for 391 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Jason Henderson leads the team with 4.5 sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has amassed 10 TFL and 148 tackles.

Markus Knight has a team-high two interceptions to go along with two passes defended.

