High school basketball action in Russell, Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Russell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lebanon High School at Tazewell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

7:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Tazewell, VA

Tazewell, VA Conference: Southwest

Southwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Castlewood High School at Twin Valley High School