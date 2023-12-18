The Sacramento Kings (15-9) host the Washington Wizards (4-21) after winning three straight home games. The Kings are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 244.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -11.5 244.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 244.5 points in 13 of 25 games this season.

Washington's games this season have had an average of 242.6 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Washington is 12-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have come away with three wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +475 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 17.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Kings Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 244.5 % of Games Over 244.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 7 29.2% 117.1 233.5 116.6 242.8 233.8 Wizards 13 52% 116.4 233.5 126.2 242.8 238.9

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has gone 2-8 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Six of the Wizards' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (9-6-0) than at home (3-7-0).

The Wizards score an average of 116.4 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 116.6 the Kings allow to opponents.

Washington is 7-7 against the spread and 3-11 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Wizards vs. Kings Betting Splits

Wizards and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 12-13 3-2 16-9 Kings 14-10 0-0 13-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs. Kings Point Insights

Wizards Kings 116.4 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 7-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-0 3-11 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-0 126.2 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-1 3-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.