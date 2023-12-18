The Washington Wizards (4-21) hope to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (15-9) on December 18, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Wizards

Wizards vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Wizards vs Kings Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 48.7% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Washington has put together a 2-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.7% from the field.

The Kings are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.

The Wizards' 116.4 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 116.6 the Kings allow to opponents.

Washington has put together a 3-11 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards average more points per game at home (117.5) than away (115.7), but also allow more at home (128.0) than on the road (125.0).

At home the Wizards are picking up 29.1 assists per game, 2.2 more than away (26.9).

Wizards Injuries