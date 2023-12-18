How to Watch Kyle Kuzma, Wizards vs. the Kings: Streaming & TV Channel for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (4-21) hope to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (15-9) on December 18, 2023.
Wizards vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Wizards vs Kings Additional Info
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 48.7% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- Washington has put together a 2-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.7% from the field.
- The Kings are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.
- The Wizards' 116.4 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 116.6 the Kings allow to opponents.
- Washington has put together a 3-11 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards average more points per game at home (117.5) than away (115.7), but also allow more at home (128.0) than on the road (125.0).
- At home the Wizards are picking up 29.1 assists per game, 2.2 more than away (26.9).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Johnny Davis
|Out
|Calf
|Landry Shamet
|Out
|Rib
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Rollins
|Out
|Knee
