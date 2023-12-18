Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Domantas Sabonis, Kyle Kuzma and others in the Sacramento Kings-Washington Wizards matchup at Golden 1 Center on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Wizards vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and MNMT

NBCS-CA and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Kings Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Kuzma's 23.1 points per game are 1.4 less than Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed 6.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's prop bet (4.5).

Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Tyus Jones has scored 11.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.9 points less than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (3.1) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

Jones' year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: +128)

The 10.5-point total set for Deni Avdija on Monday is 1.1 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his prop bet Monday of 6.5.

Avdija has collected 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Monday's over/under (4.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -102) 13.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -115)

The 20.5 point total set for Sabonis on Monday is 2.0 more than his season scoring average (18.5).

He has grabbed 12.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (13.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.0 assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +104)

The 30.1 points De'Aaron Fox scores per game are 0.6 more than his over/under on Monday (29.5).

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Fox has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

He has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.