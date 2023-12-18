The Sacramento Kings (15-9) and the Washington Wizards (4-21) are scheduled to meet on Monday at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Domantas Sabonis and Kyle Kuzma are two players to watch.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Kings

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, MNMT

Wizards' Last Game

The Wizards lost their previous game to the Suns, 112-108, on Sunday. Daniel Gafford starred with 26 points, plus 17 boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Daniel Gafford 26 17 3 0 2 0 Tyus Jones 22 4 11 6 1 4 Kyle Kuzma 17 7 2 0 2 3

Wizards vs Kings Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma provides the Wizards 23.1 points, 6 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Tyus Jones' averages on the season are 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, making 51.9% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

The Wizards receive 11.6 points per game from Deni Avdija, plus 5.5 boards and 3.9 assists.

The Wizards receive 16.9 points, 2.6 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Jordan Poole.

The Wizards get 10.7 points, 7.8 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Gafford.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 22.3 6.2 4.3 0.3 0.6 2.2 Tyus Jones 12 3.5 5.8 1.6 0.6 1.4 Daniel Gafford 11.3 6.9 2.2 0.5 2.2 0 Deni Avdija 11.1 5.7 4.5 0.4 0.3 0.6 Jordan Poole 14 2.1 3.2 0.9 0.2 1.4

