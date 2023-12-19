Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Augusta Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Augusta, Virginia, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Augusta, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverheads High School at Stuarts Draft High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Stuarts Draft, VA
- Conference: Shenandoah
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Buffalo Gap High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Swoope, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.